Wednesday August 18th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Cleveland — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eli Morgan threw six scoreless innings, Daniel Johnson hit a two-run homer and the Cleveland Indians held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 3-1. Morgan allowed just three hits and struck out eight. James Karinchak escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth and Emmanuel Clase earned his 17th save in 21 chances, running his scoreless streak to 12 1/3 innings. Minnesota rookie starter Bailey Ober gave up three runs – two earned – and five hits in six innings.
IOWA CITY — Practice makes perfect for Iowa running back Tyler Goodson. The junior is coming off an All-Big Ten season in 2020 in which he had more than 900 yards of total offense in a COVID-shortened eight game schedule. He is a key returning weapon for the 18th ranked Hawkeyes.
That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who says Goodson’s practice habits are a big reason for his success.
Goodson says a focus for him in fall camp has been pass blocking.
Goodson says his practice habits helped him see a lot of action as a true freshman in 2019.
Goodson believes those practice habits will help him reach the next level.
The Hawkeyes open September 4th at home against Indiana.
FAIRFIELD — An Iowan is getting ready for his third trip to the Paralympics. Fairfield’s Matt Stutzman is known as the armless archer and earned a silver medal in 2012 and finished sixth in 2016. He says he is in the best shape of his life.
Stutzman talks about the format.
The 2021 Paralympics begin August 24th with the archery events starting the 27th.
DES MOINES — The Iowa Association of Track Coaches has released their team pre-season cross county rankings:
== Girls Class 1A — South Winneshiek is the top team, with Hudson second and Pekin third. Newman is seventh, North Central Conference member St. Edmond is 12th, Nashua-Plainfield is 17th and West Fork is 18th
== Boys Class 1A — Earlham is top ranked followed by ACGC of Guthrie Center and Maquoketa Valley. St. Edmond is 11th, Newman is 13th, and Central Springs is 15th.
== Girls Class 2A — Mid-Prairie of Wellman is top ranked, while Williamsburg is second and Jesup is third.
== Boys Class 2A — Danville-New London is top ranked, Western Christian of Hull is second and Tipton is third. Forest City is 17th.
== Girls Class 3A — Ballard, Dallas Center-Grimes and Walhert of Dubuque are the top three teams
== Boys Class 3A — Dallas Center-Grimes is top ranked, followed by North Polk and Pella.
== Girls Class 4A — Hempstead of Dubuque is top ranked followed by Southeast Polk and Valley of West Des Moines
== Boys Class 4A — Sioux City North is top ranked followed by Dowling of West Des Moines and City High of Iowa City.
You can see the full rankings by clicking here
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jasmine Thomas scored 19 points, Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Connecticut beat Minnesota 72-60 to snap the Lynx’s eight-game winning streak. Jones, who reached 2,000 career points, also had four assists and three steals. Thomas and Jones each made all five of their free-throw attempts to help Connecticut go 14 for 16. DeWanna Bonner added 18 points and Briann January had 10 for Connecticut (16-6), which began a five-game homestand. Kaila Charles beat the third-quarter buzzer with a runner in the lane to extend Connecticut’s lead to 62-46. Sylvia Fowles scored 14 points and Kayla McBride added 12 for Minnesota.