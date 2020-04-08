Wednesday April 8th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins Classic — Joe Mauer’s final game from September 30, 2018 — 7:00
OSAGE — Torian Wolf has been hired to be the new football coach at Osage. Wolf has coached at Rockford the last two years, where he turned around a program that was 0-9 in 2017 and guided them to a 12-2 record and a spot in the 8-man state championship game in 2018. Rockford in 2019 ended 7-3, falling to Turkey Valley in the first round of the playoffs. Wolf will replace Matt Finn, who is leaving to be the head coach at Roland-Story.
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa junior Luka Garza has been named the recipient of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award. The announcement was made by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Tuesday.
Named after Hall of Famer and three-time NCAA Champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, the annual honor in its sixth year recognizes the top center in Division I men’s college basketball. He is the first Hawkeye to win the award and the third Big Ten player to earn the honor.
Last month, six major news outlets named Garza as its national player of the year: Sporting News, Basketball Times, Stadium, Bleacher Report, FOX, and ESPN. He is the first Iowa men’s basketball player to earn national player of the year distinction. Garza was also a unanimous consensus first-team All-America selection. He joins former Hawkeyes Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952) as the program’s only consensus first team All-Americans.
MASON CITY — NIACC women’s basketball players Autam Mendez and Sierra Morrow have been named as junior college All-Americans by the National Junior College Athletic Association. The 5-10 sophomore guard Mendez is the sixth player in NIACC women’s basketball history to be named as a first-team All-American. The future San Jose State player averaged 16.9 points per game this past season and ended up third on NIACC’s all-time scoring list. Morrow was named as a second-team selection. The 6-2 freshman from Minneapolis was the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference defensive player of the year and averaged 15.6 points per game.
AMES — Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell supports athletic director Jamie Pollard’s decision to cut coaches salaries and eliminate bonuses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Pollard announced the plan last week to make up for a five million dollar loss following the cancelation of the Big 12 and NCAA basketball tournaments.
Campbell says it was a move to benefit the entire department.
Campbell says he met with his staff to discuss the plan.
Campbell says he has been going over different possibilities for what the preseason might look like but has not even thought about the possibility of not having a season.
Iowa State is scheduled to open the season on September 5th hosting South Dakota