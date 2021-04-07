Wednesday April 7th Local Sports

TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Detroit — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Garza of Iowa has won the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top men’s college basketball player. The award is presented by the Los Angeles Athletic Club.
Garza swept all the major post-season awards — the Wooden, Naismith, Associated Press, Oscar Robertson, NABC, Lute Olson, and Sporting News — to become the consensus unanimous national player of the year for 2021.
He led the nation in total points with 747, in 30-point games with eight and field goals made with 281. He ranked second nationally in scoring with 24.1 points.
The Hawkeyes lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
CEDAR RAPIDS — Both of the NIACC basketball teams fell in the opening round of Region XI tournament play last night. In the men’s game as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO, Kirkwood led by 18 before halftime with NIACC cutting the lead to five in the second half, but the Eagles raced away late for a 94-74 victory. McKelary Robertson had 30, Jordan Jones had 14 while Marshaun Carroll added 12 as NIACC finishes the season with a record of 7-16. In the women’s game, DMACC jumped out to a 19-10 lead after the first quarter, then outscored the Lady Trojans 35-22 in the middle two quarters for a 74-52 win. Haley Hungerholt had 16, Kourtney Manning added 14 while Abby Leach added 10 for NIACC, as they end their season with a record of 4-16.
DETROIT (AP) — Akil Baddoo added another big hit in his charmed start to his big league career, lining an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Detroit Tigers a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Baddoo made his debut Sunday and homered on the first pitch thrown to him. Then he hit a grand slam in a 15-6 loss to the Twins on Monday. The 22-year-old entered Tuesday’s game as a pinch-runner and stayed in until he ended it with a winning hit to right off Hansel Robles. Nelson Cruz and Byron Buxton homered for the Twins, who rallied from a 3-1 deficit.
MADISON — Barry Alvarez, who was a former head coach of the Mason City High School football program in the late 1970s, is retiring as the University of Wisconsin’s athletic director after a three-decade run in which he transformed the university’s football program and later guided the Badgers to their greatest all-around sport success in school history. The 74-year-old Alvarez announced Tuesday he would retire on June 30. He arrived at Wisconsin in 1990 as football coach and turned one of the Big Ten’s weakest programs into one of its strongest. He became athletic director in 2004 and briefly served in a dual role before stepping down as football coach after the 2005 season. Alvarez talks about how he wants to be remembered.
Alvarez says if he wasn’t ready to retire, he would deal with and take advantage of the changes coming in college athletics.
Alvarez has been grooming deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh to take his place but ultimately Chancellor Rebecca Blank will make the final decision as to who gets the job
IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras says just having spring drills is a benefit for the Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes are in the midst of their second week of practice after spring drills were canceled a year ago at the beginning of the pandemic.
Petras is focused on improving his efficiency and ball placement. He completed 57 percent of his passes in leading the Hawkeyes to a 6-2 record.
Petras says one way to increase completion percentage is to get rid of the ball quickly.
Petras says there are several new faces in a young but talented receiving corps.
Spring drills run through May 1st.
AMES – The NIACC women’s golf team placed second at the DMACC Spring Invitational on Tuesday at the Ames Golf and Country Club.
NIACC placed second with a team score of 362. Host DMACC was the team champion with a 353.
NIACC was led by Hailey Panos with a 82. Panos, who equaled her career best round, tied for third in the individual medalist competition.
Thea Lunning shot 87, which was sixth in the individual medalist competition.
Ashley Voves shot 96 and Abby Murray rounded out the team scoring with a 97. Jenna Paulus shot 111 for the Lady Trojans.
NIACC returns to action Friday and Saturday at the Iowa Central Spring Invitational at the Fort Dodge Country Club.
MASON CITY – NIACC sophomore Collin Kramer was selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division II pitcher of the week for the week of March 29-April 4.
Kramer, a left-hander from St. Ansgar, gained the win in NIACC’s 11-4 win over Indian Hills in the second game of a doubleheader on April 3 in Ottumwa.
Kramer (2-2) allowed three hits and no runs with seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings of work.
Kramer, who signed in the off-season with the University of Charlotte, has 26 strikeouts with 20 walks in 17 1/3 innings pitched this season.
NIACC returns to action Thursday at home in a conference doubleheader against Kirkwood at Roosevelt Field. The first game is slated to start at 1 p.m.