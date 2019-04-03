Wednesday April 3rd Local Sports

THIS AFTERNOON:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Kansas City — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nelson Cruz got a second chance and delivered a go-ahead single with two outs in the 10th inning, giving the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 victory over the sloppy Kansas City Royals. Trevor Hildenberger got the final out of the ninth inning for Minnesota, and Blake Parker breezed through the bottom half of the 10th to earn the save. The Royals took the lead with one out in the eighth on an inside-the-park home run by Adalberto Mondesi, only for starter-turned-reliever Ian Kennedy to cough it right back up in the ninth. Jorge Polanco led off with a double and, after Cruz flied out, Eddie Rosario delivered his first hit of the season to tie the game. Rosario eventually reached third on a single by Marwin Gonzalez, but Kennedy bounced back to retire Jonathan Schoop and escape the inning.

MASON CITY — The NIACC softball team has cracked into the national Division II softball rankings this week. The Lady Trojans are ranked 20th with a 12-6 overall record. Jones Community College of Mississippi is ranked first. Half of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference teams are in this week’s rankings with DMACC 4th, Iowa Central 5th, and Kirkwood ranked 7th. NIACC swept Iowa Central on Monday, and they’re scheduled to host Kirkwood this afternoon starting at 2 o’clock.

LINCOLN — Former Iowa State coach Fred Hoiberg was introduced on Tuesday as the new coach at Nebraska. Hoiberg decided to get back into coaching after being fired last December by the Chicago Bulls. He takes over a Husker program that has been to the NCAA Tournament once since 1998 and is the only major conference program to never win an NCAA Tournament game.

Hoiberg was a star player at Iowa State and as a coach led ISU to four trips to the NCAA Tournament in five years.

Hoiberg says Iowa State will always be a special place for him.

The 46-year-old Hoiberg was born in Lincoln and grandfather Jerry Bush was the Cornhuskers coach from 1954 to 1963. Another grandfather was a professor at Nebraska and his parents are graduates of the school.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Zach Parise scored twice in his return from injury, Devan Dubnyk made 32 saves and the Minnesota Wild briefly kept their playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 win against the Winnipeg Jets. Victor Rask, Joel Eriksson Ek and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota, which entered play five points behind Colorado for eighth in the Western Conference. The Wild are in 10th place and would have automatically been eliminated from the postseason with a loss, but at the end of the night were put out of playoff contention with Colorado’s win over Edmonton.

MASON CITY — Mason City finished second at their own Mohawk Relays girls track meet last night. Waverly-Shell Rock won two relays and three individual events to accumulate 140 team points. The Mohawks were second with 107 points, followed by Owatonna with 102, New Hampton with 87.5, Fort Dodge with 77.5 and North Fayette Valley with 65. Winning events for Mason City were Hannah Thomas in the 400 hurdles and long jump, Grace Tobin in the shot put, Odeline Daughtery in the 400, Nienke van Aalst in the 100 hurdles, and the 4×100 relay.