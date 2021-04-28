Wednesday April 28th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
CLEVELAND (AP) — Franmil Reyes hit two home runs, including a 452-foot drive that landed in the left-field bleachers about six rows in front of the scoreboard, and the Cleveland Indians beat the slumping Minnesota Twins 7-4. Reyes broke a 3-all tie in the sixth inning with his second homer off Kenta Maeda. The Twins have lost four straight and 13 of 15, dropping to 7-15 this season. José Ramírez homered and drove in two runs for Cleveland. Byron Buxton went deep for Minnesota.
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Minnesota Twins will make up a pair of virus-prompted postponements against the Los Angeles Angels as a doubleheader on May 20. That was originally an off day for both teams, now used to reschedule games from April 17 and 18. The Twins lost to the Angels on April 16 at Angel Stadium before being forced to pause when their total of positive tests reached four. In all, five Minnesota players went on the COVID-19 injured list. The Twins also had their April 19 game at Oakland postponed and made it up as a doubleheader against the Athletics the following day.
IOWA CITY — Jordan Bohannon says the opportunity to provide leadership for a young team was a major reason he is returning to Iowa. The Hawkeyes’ all-time leader in assists and three pointers is returning for a sixth season.
Bohannon says coach Fran McCaffery emphasized his leadership skills during discussions the past few weeks.
Bohannon says it is time for junior Joe Toussaint to run the offense at point and he will be moving to off guard.
Bohannon says the decision to transfer by CJ Fredrick created a need at off guard.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted eligibility relief to winter sport athletes during the 2020-21 academic year.
IOWA CITY — Tyler Linderbaum could be getting ready to hear his name called in this week’s NFL Draft but instead Iowa’s All-American center is getting ready for his junior season. Linderbaum says he never seriously considered leaving for the NFL after last year’s 6-2 record.
Linderbaum says he enjoys college life.
Linderbaum says he did not even seek feedback regarding his draft status.
Linderbaum will garner plenty of preseason recognition but his focus right now is on improvement.
The Hawkeyes close spring drills Saturday morning with an open practice. You can hear coverage of that from the Hawkeye Radio Network starting at 10:00 AM on AM-1300 KGLO.
— girls soccer results from Tuesday
Ankeny 8, Mason City 1
Grand View Christian 5, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1
— boys soccer results from Tuesday
Ankeny 3, Mason City 1
Clear Lake 2, Iowa Falls-Alden 1
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Grand View Christian 2