      Weather Alert

Wednesday April 27th “The Midday Report”

Apr 27, 2022 @ 12:33pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday April 27th

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City woman dead after accident in rural Cerro Gordo County
For fourth time in month, gunfire incident being investigated in Mason City
One of two Mason City men charged in alleged roles in Cedar Falls shootout that left one dead to plead guilty
DNR fines Mason City truck wash business for illegal wastewater discharges into Chelsea Creek
Mason City School Board approves cutting three first-year teachers due to lower enrollment
Connect With Us