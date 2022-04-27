Wednesday April 27th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Detroit catcher Eric Haase made a throwing error on a botched rundown, capping a chaotic play that gave the Minnesota Twins two runs for a 5-4 win over the Tigers. Miguel Sanó had the final hit for the Twins — and his ill-advised baserunning wound up helping them win their fifth in a row. The Twins trailed 4-3 when Detroit closer Gregory Soto walked Trevor Larnach and Gio Urshela to start the inning. With one out, Sanó hit a line drive that glanced off right fielder Robbie Grossman’s glove and rolled to the wall for a rocket of a single. Larnach was held up at third base, but Sanó kept running toward second and Twins runners seemed trapped. But Haase’s throw soared over third baseman Jeimer Candelario’s head and two runs scored.
ESTHERVILLE — The NIACC baseball team now has an eight-game winning streak as they picked up a 10-4 win over Iowa Lakes in conference play on Tuesday in Estherville. Cole Fuecker homered, extending his streak of round-trippers to three games. Cole Hupke picked up the win, striking out nine and walking two in five innings of work. NIACC’s eight-game winning streak is its longest since they won 13 straight during the 2018 season. The Trojans improve to 26-14 overall and 14-9 in the conference and will host Ellsworth at 1 o’clock this afternoon at Roosevelt Field.
MILFORD, KANSAS — The NIACC women’s golf team had their season come to a close at the Plains District Championship at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Milford Kansas yesterday. NIACC shaved 20 strokes off of their first-day total with a second-day 357, and ended up with a total of 734. Iowa Western won the tournament with a 621. Freshman Kirsten Boerjan shot an 86 on Tuesday and ended the tournament in 22nd place with a two-day total of 176. Alyssa Alert and Hailey Panos finished tied for 27th with 184, while Sophie Lunning had a 191 and Ashley Voves had a 194.
CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls golf team had four of the top five individuals in winning a six-team outing at Veterans Memorial Golf Course in Clear Lake on Tuesday afternoon. Rebecca DeLong was the medalist with a 78, Meghan DeLong was third with an 82, with Jaden Ainley and Macey Holck both shooting an 85 to tie for fourth as the Lions won the tournament with a 330. New Hampton was second with a 366, followed by Central Springs with a 431, Lake Mills with a 517, Charles City with a 519, and Osage not having a team score. Clear Lake will host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and St. Edmond in a North Central Conference triangular on Friday.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored on a layup with a second left, and the Memphis Grizzlies rallied from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to edge the Minnesota Timberwolves 111-109 and grab a 3-2 lead in their first-round Western Conference series. The NBA’s most improved player scored 18 in the fourth quarter and finished with 30 and had 13 rebounds and nine assists. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 28 points and 12 rebounds. Anthony Edwards had 22, and D’Angelo Russell added 12 and Taurean Prince 10. Game 6 is Friday night in Minnesota.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Travis Boyd scored the go-ahead goal, which stood after a long review, and the last-place Arizona Coyotes beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 to slow their pursuit of home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs. The loss snapped a 10-game winning streak for the Wild, who are in a battle for home ice with the St. Louis Blues, their first-round opponent. The two entered Tuesday tied with 109 points, though the Wild have a game in hand. Anton Stralman, Antoine Roussel, Jack McBain and Phil Kessel also scored for the Coyotes, who ended a 10-game skid. Karel Vejmelka stopped 34 shots for the Coyotes. Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves in the loss.
DES MOINES — In his first win in Des Moines, Vince Ciattei claimed a US title. The former Virginia Tech standout used a late kick to win the USA One Mile Road Championship in Des Moines. His winning time was four minutes and three seconds.
Paul Ryan was second and Minnesota native Shane Streich finished third. In the women’s division Emily Lipari won her third title. The former Villanova standout held off a late charge by Jen Randal to post a winning time of four minutes and 33 seconds.
The first day of the decathlon and heptathlon competitions start today at Drake Stadium.