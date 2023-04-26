Wednesday April 26th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan became the first five-game winner in the major leagues this season, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach hit two-run homers in the sixth inning and the Minnesota Twins beat New York 6-2 to clinch their first season series against the Yankees since 2001. Ryan joined Jerry Koosman in 1979 as the only Twins pitchers to win their first five starts since the franchise moved to Minnesota for the 1961 season. Minnesota and New York each had eight hits but the Twins had seven extra-base hits. New York has lost three straight for the first time this season.

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls and their only head coach and general manager in the club’s history have announced they’ve mutually agreed to part ways. Todd Sanden has been with the Bulls for the last 12 years, leading the organization to four national championships and numerous successes on the ice and in the Mason City community. F&S Management LLC owns the Bulls and president Tyler Shaffar says Sanden’s commitment to the players, organization and the Mason City community have been tremendous and they thank him for all his efforts and dedication to making junior hockey a success in Mason City. Sanden in a written statement says not many junior hockey coaches are blessed to spend 12 years in the same community, and he thanks his family, the many players and their families who have supported his goals and process in their development. He also thanked the many local families who have opened their homes for players, all the volunteers who make the Bulls a great junior hockey destination, and the city of Mason City and Mason City Youth Hockey for embracing junior teams. Sanden’s club this year finished with a record of 29 wins-27 losses-3 overtime losses-and 1 shootout loss, with 62 total standings points. They finished in last place in the six-team Central Division which saw a four-point spread between second and sixth place.

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin and Jason Robertson both had a power-play goal and an assist, Roope Hintz had three assists for the second game in a row and the Dallas Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 4-0 in Game 5. Jake Oettinger had 27 saves in his second career playoff shutout, and first by any goalie in this year’s playoffs. Seguin’s fourth power-play goal of the series came only 2:22 into the game, only eight seconds after Wild forward Marcus Foligno’s five-minute major penalty and game misconduct for a knee-on-knee hit on Radek Faksa. The Stars will try to wrap up the series Friday night with Game 6 in Minnesota.

DENVER (AP) — The top-seeded Denver Nuggets eliminated the Minnesota Timberwolves with a 112-109 win in Game 5 of their playoff series at Ball Arena on Tuesday night. The Nuggets got a triple-double from Nikola Jokic and 35 points from Jamal Murray to hand Michael Malone his 25th playoff win as Denver’s head coach. That surpasses the 24 wins Doug Moe won in the playoffs with the Nuggets. The Wolves were led by Anthony Edwards’ 29 points, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have sent the game into overtime hit the back of the iron.

MASON CITY — NIACC sophomore Laken Lienhard has been selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference’s Division II softball player of the week for her play last week. Linehard was 10-of-15 from the plate with two home runs and five doubles this past week. 16th-ranked NIACC returns to action this weekend hosting a four-game series with 12th-ranked Kirkwood.

MASON CITY — NIACC’s Ben Rosin has been selected as the conference’s pitcher of the week. The sophomore right-hander took a no-hitter into the eighth inning in Sunday’s 6-5 win over Northeast Community College. Rosin allowed no hits, one run and had a career-best nine strikeouts in 7 ⅓ innings of work. NIACC returns to action this afternoon with a conference doubleheader at Kirkwood.

ANKENY — The NIACC women’s golf team wrapped up their season on Tuesday finishing sixth in the Plains District Tournament at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny. Barton County Community College of Kansas won the tournament with a two-day total of 613 with Iowa Western finishing second with a 618. NIACC ended with a 727. Sophomore Ashley Alert led NIACC, finishing the medalist competition in 24th place with a 171. Kirsten Boerjan shot 181, Emma Weiner had a 186, Sophie Lunning a 189 and Karissa Hoon a 219.

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake girls golf team won their home invitational on Tuesday at the All Vets Golf Course. The Lions had a 330 team score, 50 shots better than New Hampton. Osage had a 426, with Charles City and Central Springs rounding out the team standings with 443 and 451 respectively. Meghan DeLong and Rebecca DeLong led the Lions by earning the top two spots in the medalist race with a 73 and 78. Meagan Paine finished fourth for Clear Lake with an 88 with Macy Holck placing fifth with a 91.

— girls golf

@ Highland Park — Ames 185, Marshalltown 195, Mason City 220 (low Mason City score — Cadence Rish, 53)

@ Nashua — North Butler 214, Nashua-Plainfield 221, St. Ansgar 258 (medalist — Reagan Mulder, North Butler 45)

— boys golf

@ Humboldt — Humboldt 166, Clear Lake 166, Algona 187 (Humboldt wins on 5th place tiebreaker)

@ Sheffield — West Fork 175, Iowa Falls-Alden 182

@ Nashua — North Butler 191, Nashua-Plainfield 203, St. Ansgar 234 (medalist — Nolan Reser, North Butler, 42)

@ Buffalo Center — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 190, North Iowa 250

— soccer

Mason City girls 10, Des Moines Hoover 0

Des Moines Hoover 9, Mason City boys 1

— girls tennis

Iowa Falls-Alden 9, CLear Lake 0

Dike-New Hartford 7, Osage 2

— boys tennis

Clear Lake 7, Iowa Falls-Alden 2

DES MOINES — Sam Prakel took control in the late stages to win his second U-S 1-Mile Road Championship at the Drake Relays. The former Oregon All American won it in 2020 when it was held in August at the height of the pandemic.

Prakel had a plan for when he would make his move.

Nikki Hiltz used a late kick to take control and win the women’s division. Hiltz was coming off a win in the 15-hundred at the US Indoor Championships.

Hiltz also won the event in 2019 and the winning time of four minutes, 28 seconds is a new record in the event.

Tonight’s highlight competitions at the Drake Relays includes the mixed gender team shot put event inside the Drake Fieldhouse.