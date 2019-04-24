Wednesday April 24th Local Sports

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer and Alex Bregman added three RBIs as the Houston Astros rallied for a 10-4 win over the Minnesota Twins to snap a three-game skid. The game was tied in the seventh when Trevor Hildenberger (2-1) allowed a single to Tyler White before issuing consecutive walks to Altuve and George Springer to load the bases with one out.

MASON CITY — After being ranked for the last three weeks, the NIACC softball team dropped out of the new Division II softball rankings released on Tuesday. NIACC lost five of their six games last week, being swept in a doubleheader last Tuesday by Division I Indian Hills, then dropping a conference doubleheader at 2nd-ranked DMACC on Friday afternoon before splitting a conference pair at Northeast Community College on Saturday. Louisiana State-Eunice is the nation’s new #1 team, followed by DMACC, who jumped up two spots this week. Two other Iowa Community College Athletic Conference teams are in this week’s rankings, with Kirkwood dropping a spot to #6 and Iowa Central dropping four spots to #13. NIACC plays eight games in the next five days, traveling to Ellsworth this afternoon and Marshalltown tomorrow afternoon for doubleheaders. The Lady Trojans host Southwestern for a doubleheader on Saturday afternoon and DMACC for two games on Sunday.

DES MOINES — Officials report brisk ticket sales leading up to this week’s Drake Relays. Meet director Blake Boldon says ticket sales always pick up after the start lists are announced.

Boldon says Saturday’s session is heading toward a 54th straight sellout and the weather forecast has a lot to do with when that happens.

He says there are still tickets remaining for Saturday and the best way to get them is online.

While the weather is something they cannot control it does make everything better when it cooperates.

The Drake Relays gets underway today with the men’s decathlon and the women’s heptathlon.

— high school boys soccer

Valley 9, Mason City High 1 (MC-Eric Lensing goal, Tristan Koopman nine saves)

Decorah 5, Charles City 1

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Denver 2

— high school girls soccer Tuesday

Aplington-Parkersburg 5, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

AMES — Iowa State assistant coach Nate Scheelhause says having played quarterback at Illinois helped him make the transition to receivers coach. Scheelhause made the move after spending last season coaching the ISU running backs.

Scheelhause leads a position group that has some key losses from a year ago, including standout Hakeem Butler.

Scheelhause says several new receivers need to step up and their working during spring drills was about timing and the little things that make an offense more efficient.

Iowa State wrapped up spring drills last week.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings college scout Scott Studwell has decided to retire after 42 years with the organization, including 14 seasons as a linebacker who became the franchise’s all-time leading tackler. General manager Rick Spielman made the announcement at his pre-draft news conference, his voice wavering and his eyes welling as he spoke of his respect for and friendship with Studwell, who played for the Vikings from 1977-1990. Studwell was the team’s director of college scouting from 2002-2013.