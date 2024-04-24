Wednesday April 24th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

NEW YORK (AP) — Caitlin Clark is still picking up trophies. The Iowa basketball star who was recently the No. 1 pick in the WNBA draft has won the James E. Sullivan Award for the second straight year. Clark is the first two-time winner in the award’s 94-year history. It goes to the nation’s most outstanding athlete at the college or Olympic level. Voting by the public, the AAU Sullivan Award committee, AAU board of directors, sports media and previous winners decided the winner. Clark’s high school coach, Kristin Meyer, accepted the trophy at the New York Athletic Club. Clark gave her acceptance speech via Zoom. The award also honors leadership, citizenship, character and sportsmanship on and off the playing field.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Alex Kirilloff hit a two-out, game-ending single after Byron Buxton led off the ninth inning with a tying homer, and the major league-worst Chicago White Sox fell to 3-20 with a 6-5 loss to the Minnesota Twins. Chicago joined Cincinnati in 2022, Detroit in 2003, the St. Louis Browns in 1936 and the Cleveland Spiders in 1899 as teams to start 3-20. The 1988 Baltimore Orioles began 1-22. Trevor Larnach hit a 433-foot, two-run homer in the eighth to get the Twins within 5-4 and help set up the heroics by Buxton and Kirilloff in the ninth against Steven Wilson.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden McDaniels scored 25 points for a career best in the playoffs and spearheaded another stifling defensive performance by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 105-93 victory over the Phoenix Suns to take a 2-0 lead in their first-round series. Mike Conley and Rudy Gobert each added 18 points to help the Timberwolves offset the smothering of Anthony Edwards by the Suns. He went 3 for 12 from the floor for 15 points. Game 3 is in Phoenix on Friday. Minnesota has held a 2-0 series lead one other time in franchise history, against Denver in the first round in 2004.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves ownership dispute is moving into mediation. The first session toward determining whether Glen Taylor will remain controlling owner or cede to Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez has been scheduled for May 1, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details were not being publicized. Taylor announced March 28 he was halting the last phase of the $1.5 billion deal because Lore and Rodriguez did not meet the deadline for the final payment that was to transfer an additional 40% stake of the club.

IOWA CITY — Iowa quarterback Deacon Hill has entered the transfer portal. Hill took over for injured starter Cade McNamara last season in a week five win over Michigan State and led the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten West Division title. Prior to the end of spring drills Hill talked about the pre-snap motion of new offensive coordinator Tim Lester.

Hill talked about playing under Lester.

Hill talked about Lester’s coaching style.

Hill passed for 1152 yards and five touchdowns. He also had eight interceptions and 11 fumbles for an Iowa offense that was one of the nation’s worst.

DES MOINES — Vince Ciattei had to be content with a U-S title and a course record. Ciattei won his second US Road Mile Championship in three years in downtown Des Moines last night. His course record time of three minutes, 57 seconds was just shy of the world record.

Ciattei battled the wind down the stretch as he chased the record.

Ciattei is off to a great start in a season that he hopes to conclude at the Paris Olympics.

A lack of experience was not a factor for women’s winner Rachel McArthur. The former Colorado standout broke away from the pack at the midway point to post a winning time of four minutes, 33 seconds. It was her first road race in the mile.

McArthur was sure what to expect at the start.

McArthur says it was a tactical race.

Coming up today at the Drake Relays is the start of the decathlon and heptathlon competitions as well as the team shot put showcase.

OSAGE — Clear Lake won the Osage Boys Invitational track meet on Tuesday. The Lions had 271 points, besting second-place Osage who had 222. Charles City was third with 170. The Lions picked up victories from the 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams as well as junior Landyn Lewerke winning the discus.

FOREST CITY — Forest City won their own Forest City Relays girls track competition on Tuesday with 180 points. Algona was second with 160.5 while Clear Lake was third with 142 points. The Lions picked up wins from Addie Doughan in the 1500, Pieper Lester in the 100 hurdles, Sophia Olsen in the long jump and Taylor Schwenn in the shot put.

CLEAR LAKE — New Hampton won the Clear Lake Girls Invitational golf tournament on Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Golf Club. The Chickasaws finished with a 356, nine shots better than runner-up Sumner-Fredericksburg. Clear Lake was third with 382. Meghan DeLong of Clear Lake was the medalist with a 74. Charles City was sixth with a team score of 437, Osage seventh with a 442, and Central Springs eighth with a 491.

— Girls Golf Tuesday

Marshalltown 189, Mason City 227 (MC low-Ava Watson, 50)

@ Nashua — Nashua-Plainfield 218, West Fork 227, Northwood-Kensett 244 (Paige Franzen, NP, 44)

@ Livermore — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 195, Bishop Garrigan 212 (Audrey Overgaard, GHV, 42)

— Boys Soccer Tuesday

Des Moines Hoover 1, Mason City 0

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4, Grand View Christian 1

— Girls Soccer Tuesday

Clear Lake 4, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0

— Girls Tennis Tuesday

Iowa Falls-Alden 8, Clear Lake 1

Osage 5, Dike-New Hartford 4

St. Edmond 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 0

— Boys Tennis Tuesday

Iowa Falls-Alden 5, Clear Lake 4