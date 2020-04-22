Wednesday April 22nd Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins Classic — May 23rd 2019 at LA Angels — Twins match a club record with eight home runs — 7:00
MASON CITY — Mason City High School’s incoming athletic director is excited to start his new job. The school board Monday night approved the contract for Tracy Johnson to start in the position on July 1st. Johnson currently is the athletic director at Des Moines Roosevelt but is a north-central Iowa native, graduating from St. Ansgar High School and NIACC prior to going to the University of Northern Iowa. Johnson says one of the things that made the job look attractive was the school district’s commitment to construct a new $26 million fieldhouse.
Johnson says he likes the atmosphere of athletics in the Mason City community.
Johnson says one topic he’ll have to try to tackle right away is conference membership. Mason City this past year tried to leave the Central Iowa Metro League and join the Northeast Iowa Conference, a move that was denied by the NEIC.
Johnson’s annual salary will be $106,702 and also guarantees just under $13,000 per year for health care costs.
You can hear our full interview with Johnson by clicking on the audio player below
PITTSBURG, Kan. — NIACC sophomore point guard Quentin Hardrict signed a national letter of intent this week with Pittsburg State University of Kansas.
Pittsburg State, a NCAA Division II school in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association, was 12-18 overall in 2019-20 and 7-12 in the MIAA.
Hardrict, a Minneapolis native, was a first-team all-Region XI selection during his sophomore season. He helped lead the Trojans to a record of 25-7 and a berth in the Region XI title game.
Hardrict, who lists at 5-foot-10, averaged 16.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game as a sophomore. As a freshman, Hardrict averaged 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists.
Hardrict scored 884 career points, which ranks 19th on NIACC’s career scoring list. He collected 302 career assists, which ranks fourth on the school’s career list.
CLINTON —- Baseball America is reporting that Minor League Baseball is ready to accept a plan by Major League baseball to cut 40 affiliated teams in a new Professional Baseball Agreement. Midwest League franchises in Burlington and Clinton were reportedly on a list for contraction last November. The Clinton LumberKings joined the Midwest League in 1956 and it is the oldest franchise in the league. Ted Tornow is the team’s general manager.
Tornow believes it is MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s way of reducing the number of players in professional baseball.
Tornow says contraction will affect numerous clubs that have been around for years and the fans that follow them.
Tornow believes it is also viewed by MLB as a way to reduce costs.
The two sides are expected to meet via conference call on Wednesday.