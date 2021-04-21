Wednesday April 21st Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Oakland — pre-game 2:00, first pitch 2:35
MASON CITY — Fans Tuesday evening celebrated the return of the North Iowa Bulls to Mason City after winning the NA3HL’s Fraser Cup national championship on Monday in suburban St. Louis. Mason City’s mayor Bill Schickel says the Bulls winning the national title means a lot to the community.
Schickel says the national title also caps off the revitalization of the former JC Penneys space at Southbridge Mall into a multi-purpose arena.
Schickel says the Bulls will be honored at the City Council’s May 4th meeting.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Matt Olson hit a grand slam, Mitch Moreland homered twice to back Sean Manaea’s shutout, then Jesús Luzardo followed with his own Game 2 gem as the Oakland Athletics swept a doubleheader against the depleted Minnesota Twins, 7-0 and 1-0 to run their winning streak to 10 games, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The nightcap featured a delay of 24 minutes because of a light bank in left field that lost power. The left-handed Luzardo allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings, struck out six and walked one. The series wraps up this afternoon with a 2:30 first pitch, with a 2 o’clock pre-game show on KGLO.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler is among the club’s positive cases for the coronavirus. Manager Rocco Baldelli announced Kepler’s absence with COVID-19 ahead of a doubleheader against the Athletics. The scheduled opener of the series Monday was postponed, as were the Twins’ final two games against the Angels in Anaheim over the weekend, because of the outbreak on the team. Left-hander Caleb Thielbar is also in quarantine because of contact tracing. Baldelli said Thielbar spent a significant amount of time around one of the positive players, but he expects the reliever may not miss as much time and “his specifics are a little bit different than the other guys.”
COUNCIL BLUFFS — The NIACC wrestling team starts the national junior college wrestling tournament at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs today. The 10th-ranked Trojans have wrestlers qualified at all ten weights, with five of those wrestlers ranked in the final Intermat rankings of the season. Christian Minto is ranked 1st at 165, Jose Valdez is ranked 4th at 197, Clarence Lee-Green is ranked 7th at 125, and ranked 8th are Quentravion Campbell at 141 and Chase McCleisch at 184. The two-day tournament concludes with placement matches on Wednesday afternoon and championship matches tomorrow night.
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Tuesday that Riley Mulvey has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa.
RILEY MULVEY
Center, 6-foot-11, 230 pounds
Rotterdam, New York (St. Thomas More)
“Building my relationship with Coach Fran McCaffery over the last two and a half years has inspired my commitment to be a Hawkeye. I love how the team is connected as a family on and off the court, and the passion of the fans. I am excited to get on the court with my new teammates this summer and see what we can do as a team.”
• Averaged 12 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6 blocks per game at Albany Academy
• Left New York after sophomore year due to COVID-19 to play at St. Thomas More in Connecticut
• Averaged 14.2 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.9 steals, and 3.9 blocks per game (New England Preparatory School Athletic Council AAA – NCAA collegiate rules)
• Was the second-ranked 2022 junior in Connecticut before reclassifying and ranked as the No. 5 player in 2021
• Albany Academy team accomplishments: NYS Federation Champions Class A 2019; posted a 19- record and was ranked as the No. 1 team in New York State Class A as a freshman; voted MVP of the Upstate Downstate Challenge Winner; Big North Showcase Winner; ranked No. 1 in the New York State Federation Class A as a sophomore (prior to pandemic)
• Boasted a 3.89 grade point average (GPA) at Albany Academy his sophomore year and a 3.93 GPA at St. Thomas More he junior year (reclassified to a senior)
• Played for the City Rocks AAU team in the Nike EYBL Circuit, coached by Jim Hart
FRAN McCAFFERY ON RILEY MULVEY
“I am very excited to have Riley Mulvey join our program. Riley really knows how to play. He is a skilled front court player with excellent defensive instincts. He is an excellent shot blocker and can run the floor. Offensively, he can finish around the basket and score off either shoulder. Riley will be a great addition to our program.”
AMES — It would be hard to find a better tight end room than what Iowa State has heading into next season. Three-time All Big 12 selection Charlie Kolar returns as does fellow senior Chase Allen. The only hole to fill at the position is blocking specialist Dylan Soehner (say-nurr).
That’s Cyclone tight ends coach Taylor Mouser, who says the third tight end will depend upon what the offense needs.
Kolar turned down a chance to enter the NFL Draft and Mouser says he has put in a lot of work during the off season.
ISU tight ends led the nation in catches last season with 82.