Weather Alert
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Wednesday April 20th “The Midday Report”
Apr 20, 2022 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday April 20th
KGLO News
·
Wednesday April 20 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Storm that caused damage in Mason City confirmed as an EF-1 tornado, three other tornadoes confirmed in listening area
Clear Lake man originally charged with kidnapping pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced to jail time
Kanawha cleans up after storm
Initial count now shows eight tornadoes Tuesday in Iowa
North Iowa Community School District investigates video recorded in locker rooms
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us