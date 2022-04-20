      Weather Alert

Wednesday April 20th “The Midday Report”

Apr 20, 2022 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday April 20th

 

Trending
Storm that caused damage in Mason City confirmed as an EF-1 tornado, three other tornadoes confirmed in listening area
Clear Lake man originally charged with kidnapping pleads guilty to lesser charge, sentenced to jail time
Kanawha cleans up after storm
Initial count now shows eight tornadoes Tuesday in Iowa
North Iowa Community School District investigates video recorded in locker rooms
