Wednesday April 1st Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — 1991 World Series, Game 3 — Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta Braves — 7:00
UNDATED (AP) — The NCAA will permit spring-sport Division I athletes who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus outbreak to have an additional year of eligibility. The NCAA Division I Council voted to give college athletes who compete in spring sports such as baseball, softball and lacrosse a way to get back the season they lost, but did not guarantee financial aid. Winter sports were not included in that decision. The council declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or most of their regular seasons were completed.
IOWA CITY — Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller is not sure how many of his 10 seniors will take advantage of an added year of eligibility. The NCAA Division One Council approved an added year for spring athletes who had their seasons cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Heller says the Major League Draft could have an impact on which of the seniors return.
Under the plan returning seniors will not count against scholarship or roster limits.
IOWA CITY — Iowa wrestling coach Tom Brands says his program is focused on the future. The top ranked Hawkeyes won the Big Ten Tournament but had their chance of winning a national title taken away when the NCAA Championships were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
And with nearly the entire lineup back it is a bright future.
Brands says the focus right now needs to be staying healthy and finishing the semester.
Brands says it does no good to look back at what might have been.
Brands back on Friday was named the 2020 InterMat Coach of the Year, getting eight of the ten first-place votes from the staff of the amateur wrestling website.