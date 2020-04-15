Wednesday April 15th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins Classics — July 10, 2015 — Twins vs. Detroit — Twins score seven in the 9th — 7:00
AMES — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly has become familiar with modern technology during the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other coaches Fennelly has been using the internet to keep in touch with his players who are taking classes online.
Fennelly says he needed some help to get up to speed.
Fennelly says he wants everyone to prepare for an eventual return to campus.
Iowa State finished the season 18-11 with a three-game winning streak, including a stunning upset of second-ranked and defending national champion Baylor.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kirk Cousins has taken a new contract into an increasingly uncertain 2020 season that keeps his place as Minnesota’s quarterback for another three years. He’ll have a lot of new teammates around him, too, whenever he takes the field next for the Vikings. An expected departure of several mainstay players was accelerated by the trade that sent wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo. Cousins wished Diggs well and was one of the first players to message him once the deal became public. He called the trade a “win-win” for what the Vikings were able to recoup for a dissatisfied player.