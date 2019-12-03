Webster City man waives right to speedy trial in Wright County attempted murder case
EAGLE GROVE — A Webster City man scheduled to go on trial this week on an attempted murder charge in Wright County has now waived his right to a speedy trial.
30-year-old David Hernandez was charged after Eagle Grove police were called to the 400 block of Southeast 2nd Street on July 10th, where they found Carl Burras had been stabbed in the chest and body with a screwdriver, causing life-threatening injuries. Court documents state that DNA evidence identifies Hernandez as the person who stabbed Burras.
Hernandez was arrested in October. In late October, he filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge as well as a demand for a speedy trial, with his trial scheduled to start on Tuesday.
Online court records show that Hernandez last week filed a motion to waive his right to a speedy trial and asked for a continuance in the case, which was granted. Hernandez’s trial is now scheduled to start on March 10th in Wright County DIstrict Court.
If convicted of attempted murder, Hernandez would face up to 25 years in prison.