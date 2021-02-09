Webster City man accused of attempted murder in Wright County enters Alford plea
EAGLE GROVE — A Webster City man scheduled to go on trial this week on an attempted murder charge in Wright County has entered an Alford plea in the case.
31-year-old David Hernandez was charged after Eagle Grove police were called to the 400 block of Southeast 2nd Street on July 10th of 2019, where they found Carl Burras had been stabbed in the chest and body with a screwdriver, causing life-threatening injuries. Court documents state that DNA evidence identifies Hernandez as the person who stabbed Burras.
Hernandez was arrested three months later. He originally filed a written plea of not guilty to the charge.
His trial was scheduled to start in Wright County District Court today, but online court records show that Hernandez entered an Alford plea on Monday. With an Alford plea, a person does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence for a likely conviction.
Hernandez is scheduled to be sentenced on April 9th.