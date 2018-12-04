Weather impacts Salvation Army donations

MASON CITY — This weekend’s winter storm had an impact on donations for this year’s Mason City Salvation Army Christmas Campaign, according to Captain Kenyon Sivels.

“Usually on a Saturday we do pretty well, and this past Saturday we only brought in about $1000. This early in the kettle season, it can be double or triple that. All kinds of businesses, they were feeling it, or events were moved or canceled, so I know we aren’t alone in that. It definitely hurt us. During this time of year is an important time of year and each day counts.”

Sivels says this year’s campaign is slightly behind last year at this time. “Through December 1st, we are at $22,200. This time last year we were at $23,000. We’re within shouting distance of last year. One of the harder things last year, we finished the year $10,000 short of our goal. We didn’t raise the goal this year, but we finished short of the goal. What we’d like is to be a little bit ahead of last year, but to be on pace with it right now, we’ll certainly take that.”

Sivels says they are always looking for volunteers to man kettle sites around the community. For more information contact the Salvation Army at 424-4031.