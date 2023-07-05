KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Weather forces fireworks postponements

July 5, 2023 5:09AM CDT
CLEAR LAKE — The weather impacted several fireworks displays around north-central Iowa last night, with showers and thunderstorms forcing some communities to postpone their fireworks to later this week.

 

== The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce decided early Tuesday evening to postpone the fireworks. They will now take place this evening starting at 10 o’clock. 

 

== The Northwood Chamber postponed their fireworks until tonight starting at 10:00. 

 

== Charles City’s fireworks display will now be held on Saturday at 10:00 PM

 

== Belmond postponed their fireworks and grandstand show until Saturday night

