Weather forces fireworks postponements

CLEAR LAKE — The weather impacted several fireworks displays around north-central Iowa last night, with showers and thunderstorms forcing some communities to postpone their fireworks to later this week.

== The Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce decided early Tuesday evening to postpone the fireworks. They will now take place this evening starting at 10 o’clock.

== The Northwood Chamber postponed their fireworks until tonight starting at 10:00.

== Charles City’s fireworks display will now be held on Saturday at 10:00 PM

== Belmond postponed their fireworks and grandstand show until Saturday night