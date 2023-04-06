Waverly man re-sentenced on Floyd County lascivious acts charge after Court of Appeals win

CHARLES CITY — A Waverly man originally sentenced to ten years in prison on a lascivious acts with a child charge in Floyd County has now been resentenced to a suspended prison term.

45-year-old Michael Ahrenholz was charged in November 2020 with second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent exposure. Criminal complaints accuse Ahrenholz of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 12 in 2019 and exposing himself to a child in the summer of 2020 while swimming in a pool together.

As part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Ahrenholz agreed to plead guilty to the lascivious acts with a child charge with the other two charges being dropped. District Judge DeDra Schroeder sentenced Ahrenholz to a ten year prison term with credit for time served.

Ahrenholz appealed the sentence, with the Iowa Court of Appeals agreeing with him that the prosecutor violated the terms of the plea agreement by failing to advocate that the court adopt its terms, which included a recommendation of a suspended sentence.

District Judge Rustin Davenport this week sentenced Ahrenholz to a ten-year suspended sentence with credit for time served and placed him on five years probation.