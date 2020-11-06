      Weather Alert

Waverly man accused of sexual abuse in Floyd County

Nov 6, 2020 @ 10:42am

CHARLES CITY — A Waverly man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges in Floyd County.

42-year-old Michael Ahrenholz has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent exposure. Criminal complaints accuse Ahrenholz of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 12 in 2019 and exposing himself to a child earlier this summer while swimming in a pool together.

Ahrenholz is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a total of $36,000 bond with his preliminary hearing scheduled for next Friday.

If convicted of all the charges, Ahrenholz would face up to 36 years in prison. 

