Waverly man accused of sexual abuse in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY — A Waverly man has been arrested on sexual abuse charges in Floyd County.
42-year-old Michael Ahrenholz has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse, lascivious acts with a child and indecent exposure. Criminal complaints accuse Ahrenholz of inappropriately touching a child under the age of 12 in 2019 and exposing himself to a child earlier this summer while swimming in a pool together.
Ahrenholz is being held in the Floyd County Jail on a total of $36,000 bond with his preliminary hearing scheduled for next Friday.
If convicted of all the charges, Ahrenholz would face up to 36 years in prison.