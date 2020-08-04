Waukee, Urbandale districts resist governor’s order on resumption of classes; Reynolds reacts during news conference
WAUKEE — Two central Iowa school boards are resisting the governor’s order that districts begin the school year with in-person instruction.
The Waukee School Board and the district’s superintendent issued a written statement last night. It included what was described as “a reminder” to Governor Reynolds and other state officials that state law gives local school officials the power to establish rules for the governance of their own districts. Waukee Superintendent Brad Buck served as former Republican Governor Terry Branstad’s state education director for nearly two years.
Earlier this summer, the Urbandale School District had permission to continue operating its year-round elementary school online, but state officials notified the district students would have to return to the classroom this Friday. Urbandale’s school board voted last night to continue online classes at the elementary school until at least August 25. The board will meet again on August 10 to discuss its “Return to Learn” plans for all students in the Urbandale district.
Governor Kim Reynolds announced last week state education officials will only grant waivers from in-person instruction to school districts in communities where at least 15% of residents have tested positive for Covid-19 and at least 10% of students are absent.
The statement from Waukee school officials said they will not follow that guidance, but instead will follow other “sources of expertise which indicate more reasonable” standards that should trigger temporary suspension of in-person classes and a shift to distance learning.
=== Governor Kim Reynolds is reacting sternly to moves last night by two central Iowa school boards as they rejected her order that school districts hold in-person classes at least half the time. Urbandale wants a year-round elementary to remain virtual while Waukee plans to hold all classes online.
“Schools that choose not to return to school for at least 50% in-person instruction are not defying me, they’re defying the law.”
Reynolds says her proclamation provided flexibility under the law, offering temporary waivers to districts to have virtual classes — and allowing parents to choose remote learning for their kids. “But if schools move to primarily remote learning without approval, according again to the law, those days do not count towards instructional time.)
Reynolds says school administrators could lose their license if their school does not start this fall with some form of in-person instruction.
Reynolds made her comments during a news conference that you heard earlier today on AM-1300 KGLO. Reynolds has started once again holding twice-a-week press conferences to discuss the pandemic.
(Photo from the Urbandale Schools website)