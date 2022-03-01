Watts to seek re-election to Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County supervisor Chris Watts says he’ll be running for another term.
Watts is currently serving his second term on the supervisors in the current Third District, but due to redistricting, he will have to run for a two-year term in the new First District as he and fellow incumbent Tim Latham currently live in that district. The new Third District includes all of Mason City’s Third Ward, Ward Two Precinct Two, and Ward Four Precincts Two and Three.
Watts in his re-election announcement lists among his accomplishments during his tenure: lowering the countywide tax levy for five consecutive years; helping lead a two-year battle in changing mental health regions, which has resulted in an initial savings of over $386,000, followed by a savings of almost $473,000 in 2021; refinancing the remaining debt on the law enforcement center with a net savings of $231,000; and improving the county’s infrastructure.
Latham has not decided if he will challenge Watts in the Republican primary in June.
The other incumbent on the board, Casey Callanan of Clear Lake, announced last week he would be running for another term in the new District 2 that includes the communities of Clear Lake, Ventura, Burchinal, Portland, Rockwell, Swaledale, Thornton, Meservey and Dougherty and their surrounding areas.
In the newly-created District 3, Democrat Paul Adams and Republican Don O’Connor have announced they will be running for that seat. That new district includes: in Mason City, all of the First Ward; the first and third precincts of the Second Ward; and the first precinct of the Fourth Ward; as well as the communities of Plymouth and Rock Falls; as well as the rural areas of Falls Township and Lime Creek-Mason North Townships.