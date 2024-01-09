KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Watts to seek final term on Cerro Gordo Supervisors; two deputies announce they are running for Cerro Gordo Sheriff

January 9, 2024 11:52AM CST
MASON CITY — A member of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has announced he’s running for one more term while two deputy sheriffs have announced they are running for the county sheriff position. 

 

== First District supervisor Chris Watts says he will seek a third and final term on the Board of Supervisors. The Republican from Mason City states his largest accomplishment during his time on the supervisors has been focusing on the county’s deteriorating infrastructure and other capital improvements. The First District includes all of Mason City’s Third Ward, Ward Two Precinct Two, and Ward Four Precincts Two and Three. 

 

 

== Two longtime members of the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department have announced they are running for the Sheriff position. David Hepperly is the Chief Deputy and has served the county for the past 22 years, while Matt Klunder has been a deputy sheriff for over 25 years. Hepperly and Klunder made their announcements on social media this week after longtime Sheriff Kevin Pals announced last week that he would not seek another term. 

