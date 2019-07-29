      Weather Alert

Waterloo woman sentenced to probation after Charles City altercation

Jul 29, 2019 @ 12:28pm

CHARLES CITY — A Waterloo woman arrested in Charles City for assault while displaying a dangerous weapon has been sentenced to probation.

32-year-old Amanda Kellogg was arrested on February 13th after a fight was reported in the 700 block of 11th Street. Kellogg was accused of threatening a man, assaulting him, and then showing a knife.

Kellogg entered into a plea agreement with prosecutors, pleading guilty to one count of carrying weapons. She was recently sentenced to one year probation and fined $300.

