Waterloo man pleads not guilty to Floyd County sex crimes
CHARLES CITY — A Waterloo man jailed in Floyd County on sexual abuse charges has pleaded not guilty.
23-year-old Cortavius Benford has been charged with two counts of lascivious acts with a child by fondling or touching, one count of lascivious acts with a child by solicitation, enticement of a child under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, and dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors. Authorities accuse Benford of committing the acts in the fall of last year with a young teenage victim.
Benford recently submitted a written plea of not guilty to the charges, with his trial tentatively scheduled to start on April 28th.
If convicted of all the charges, Benford could face up to 31 years in prison.