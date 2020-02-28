Waterloo man jailed for Floyd County sexual-abuse related charges
CHARLES CITY — The arraignment hearing has been scheduled for a Waterloo man jailed in Floyd County on sexual-abuse related charges.
23-year-old Cortavius Benford has been charged with two counts of lascivious acts with a child by fondling or touching, one count of lascivious acts with a child by solicitation, enticement of a child under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, and dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors. Authorities accuse Benford of committing the acts in the fall of last year with a young teenage victim.
Court officials have scheduled Benford’s arraignment hearing for March 16th in Floyd County District Court.
If convicted of all the charges, Benford could face up to 31 years in prison.