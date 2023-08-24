Waterloo man arrested for meth delivery in Mason City

MASON CITY — A Waterloo man faces over 25 years in prison after being arrested in Mason City earlier this morning on methamphetamine delivery charges.

At about 1:10 AM, a state trooper pulled over 60-year-old Gary Winters for a traffic violation near the intersection of 9th and North Washington.

A criminal complaint states the officer detected a marijuana odor coming from the vehicle, and after searching Winters allegedly found a marijuana baggie in his shirt pocket. The complaint says Winters then attempted to conceal a baggie of meth during the search, with it being located inside his shirt. A further search of the vehicle allegedly yielded about a half pound of meth, a scale, and baggies used for packaging narcotics.

The trooper says Winters admitted that he was out delivering meth and admitted to all the illegal items being his.

Winters has been charged with a Class B-level controlled substance violation as well as possession of marijuana first offense. He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $1000 bond.