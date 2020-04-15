Waterloo man accused of sexual abuse-related charges in Floyd County enters plea agreement

      Breaking News
Apr 15, 2020 @ 12:07pm

CHARLES CITY — A sentencing hearing has been set for a Waterloo man accused of sexual abuse-related charges in Floyd County.

23-year-old Cortavius Benford was charged with two counts of lascivious acts with a child by fondling or touching, one count of lascivious acts with a child by solicitation, enticement of a child under the age of 16 for a sexual purpose, and dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors. Authorities accuse Benford of committing the acts in the fall of last year with a young teenage victim.

Benford had pleaded not guilty to the charges with his trial scheduled to start on June 9th, but online court records show that Benford as part of a plea agreement has pleaded guilty to one count of lascivious acts.  He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 11th in Floyd County District Court.

