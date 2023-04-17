Water tower, street crack repairs among items to be discussed tonight by Clear Lake council

CLEAR LAKE — The Clear Lake City Council tonight will consider a pair of maintenance contracts for a city water tower as well as to seal pavement cracks.

== The city’s Water Department is requesting approval of an engineering services agreement with Dixon Engineering of Greenfield Wisconsin for professional services for preparation of specifications, bidding services and contract documents for exterior tank painting, interior tank coating maintenance and miscellaneous repairs to the city’s east water tower near Interstate 35 in an amount not to exceed $9925. The one-million-gallon water tower was constructed in 2011 and was drained in September 2021 so a thorough inspection of both the interior and exterior of the tank could be completed. The findings and recommendations of that inspection included the actions proposed in the proposal. The schedule proposed calls for bidding the work this winter and for work to begin in April of next year.

== The council also will consider a contract with Heartland Asphalt of Mason City for this year’s pavement crack sealing project. City Administrator Scott Flory says in a memo to the council that street segments selected as part of the program have sufficient cracking to warrant sealing and are not considered excessively cracked. He says crack sealing is used to minimize the intrusion of water into the pavement, and by keeping water out, deterioration of the crack is slowed and less water is available to deteriorate the underlying materials. Flory says three proposals were received for the work, with the lowest bid coming from Heartland Asphalt in the amount of $43,200.

The Clear Lake City Council meets tonight at 6 o’clock at City Hall.