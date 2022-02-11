Water main repair will shut down a portion of State Highway 122 in eastern Mason City starting Monday
MASON CITY — State Highway 122 will be closed between South Illinois and Kentucky Avenues starting on Monday. The City of Mason City says the closure is due to an emergency water main replacement across the highway and South Tennessee Place, and is expected to last about 10 days.
Motorists are advised to use an alternate route during this closure, and a detour will be in place for traffic along State Highway 122, being diverted up to East State Street. Parking will not be permitted on South Kentucky Avenue between the highway and State Street during that time.
Water service will be interrupted at some point during the closure for residents of Maple Drive and Tennessee Place to 4th Southeast, and on 4th Southeast between Tennessee Place and South Louisiana. City crews will make every attempt to provide a 24-hour notice to citizens for these interruptions.
Click to see full-sized map of detour