KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Watch Melted During Atomic Blast Over Hiroshima Sells For More Than $31,000

February 23, 2024 3:03PM CST
Share
Credit: MGN

BOSTON (AP) — A watch melted during the Aug. 6, 1945, bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, sold at auction Thursday for more than $31,000.

The watch is frozen in time at the moment of the detonation of the atomic bomb  — 8:15 a.m. — during the closing days of World War ll.

Boston-based RR Auction said the small brass-tone watch was recovered from the ruins of the Japanese city and offers a glimpse into the immense destruction of the first atomic bomb detonated over a city.

Other auction items included a signed copy of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong’s “The Little Red Book,” which sold for $250,000.

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money while working at convenience store pleads guilty
2

Iowa Supreme Court rules in case involving implied consent and drunk driving
3

One charged in Manly child endangerment case to plead guilty, other fails to show up for hearing
4

Man arrested for attempted murder in Forest City case
5

Titonka man accused of murdering Ventura woman to have second competency evaluation