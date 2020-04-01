      Breaking News
Second employee at MercyOne North Iowa tests positive for COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Watch/listen to Governor Reynolds press conference at 2:30 — Cerro Gordo press conference at 3:30

Apr 1, 2020 @ 1:06pm

== At 2:30 this afternoon, as we have been doing each day, we’ll have Governor Reynolds press conference live on  AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com, you can watch the video here as well

== At 3:30 this afternoon, we’ll have the weekly news conference of leaders from the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and the City of Mason City. You can hear that on all of our radio stations (AM-1300 KGLO, AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Star 106, 93.9 The Country Moose, Super Hits 102.7) as well as at kgloam.com

