Watch coverage of the State of the Union here

President Trump delivers the State of the Union message this evening. Watch coverage here.

RELATED CONTENT

Cerro Gordo supervisors pass first reading of ATV/UTV ordinance, say they want more public input

Clear Lake tax rate would stay the same under proposed city budget (AUDIO)

Mercy Health Network transitions to new MercyOne name

Both Iowa Senators to serve on escort committee for State of the Union

Four of six members of Iowa delegation reveal guests for Trump’s speech tonight

April trial dates scheduled for Minnesotans charged with assaulting woman in Worth County hotel