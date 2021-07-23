      Weather Alert

Wanted on numerous felony charges, Mason City man leads authorities on high speed chase before his arrest

Jul 23, 2021 @ 11:35am

MASON CITY — A Mason City man wanted on several felony theft warrants has been arrested after a high speed chase through Mason City late Thursday night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department says shortly before 11:30, a deputy tried to stop 41-year-old Jeremy Mulford near the intersection of 12th and South Federal. Mulford fled in his Chevy Astro Van, reaching speeds of about 90 miles per hour, with the chase traveling on several city streets until Mulford ended up at his house at 506 6th Southeast, where he ran into his residence. Deputies entered the residence and arrested Mulford after he tried to hide under a bed mattress.

Mulford was charged with eluding and driving under suspension from the pursuit, but had several warrants out for his arrest in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties including charges of failing to appear in court, multiple counts of second-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief and ongoing criminal conduct.

Mulford was being held without bond in the Cerro Gordo County Jail. The Sheriff’s Department says a search warrant was conducted on the van and his residence and further criminal charges are possible.

