Wanted by authorities since since summer, Clear Lake woman arrested
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake woman wanted by authorities since August for eluding law enforcement has been arrested.
35-year-old Kari Fodor was accused of driving a vehicle on August 19th in Clear Lake in the area of the 1300 block of South Shore Drive going 63 miles per hour in a 25 mile per hour zone. Police say she eluded them for four miles, being clocked at 72 in a 25 zone before driving over a curb, through a yard and exited the vehicle.
Fodor was arrested this morning on OWI first offense as well as eluding. She’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $6000 bond.