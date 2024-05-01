Want To Spend A Night In A Paris Museum Or A House Owned By Prince? Airbnb Plans To List Them

(Associated Press) – Airbnb says it’s going to give customers a chance at overnight stays in a Paris museum, a bedroom filled with Ferrari racing cars, and other exotic settings.

It’s a mix of game-show glitter and marketing.

CEO Brian Chesky said Wednesday that 4,000 Airbnb users will win a chance to get one of the 11 listings that the company is calling “icons.

They include a house made to look like the one in the 2009 Pixar-Disney animated film “Up,” another featured in the Prince film “Purple Rain” and an evening hanging out with comedian Kevin Hart.

The campaign seeks to promote Airbnb as a company that sells experiences and not just hotel alternatives.