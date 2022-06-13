      Weather Alert
A HEAT ADVISORY Is In Effect Until 7:00 PM Tuesday For Hancock, Winnebago, Wright, Kossuth Counties — From 11:00 AM To Tuesday Evening For The Rest Of The Listening Area.

Wall Street Enters A Bear Market As The S&P 500 Dives 3.9%

Jun 13, 2022 @ 3:20pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street entered a bear market Monday as the S&P 500 sank 3.9%, bringing it more than 20% below the record high it set in January. Fears about a fragile economy and stubbornly high inflation have slammed the stock market in recent days and sent Treasury yields surging to their highest levels in years. A report last week that inflation was getting worse, not better as many had hoped, sent a chill through markets that carried over into this week. Investors expect the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive to get inflation under control, even if it risks a recession.

