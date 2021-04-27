Walk-in COVID vaccine clinic today in Mason City
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health is starting to add walk-in clinics to their COVID-19 vaccination schedule starting this afternoon. Those 18 and older can walk into the county’s vaccination clinic in the old Sears store at 1720 South Federal from 4:30 to 6:30 today and get vaccinated.
CG Public Health director Brian Hanft says people should seriously consider getting the vaccine and the potential consequences if they don’t. “People have differing opinions about whether or not to get this vaccine or not. 87 people have died in this county from this illness and the vaccine really is a preventative measure that people can take that almost guarantees the fact that they won’t get the virus, let alone have complications that might put them in the hospital or in the ground for that matter.”
Hanft says besides this afternoon’s walk-in clinics, his department is starting to make plans for other types of vaccination events. “These are going to be activities that might be happening in the community where we need to kind of take our show on the road, and basically show up with a nurse and maybe a non-nurse, someone to help with some paperwork, and just get people where they are at. That’s the other thing we’re looking at are community events where we might be able to place a team or two of people who might be able to help with giving vaccines out.”
Hanft says if you have any doubts about the vaccine, seek medical advice. “Please, if you’re on the fence, give it some consideration, check out the facts. Give us a call, we’ll try to help you with some of that information. Talk to your physician about it. Hopefully they can provide you with some answers to questions people might have.”
Once again, today’s vaccination clinic runs from 4:30 to 6:30 at the old Sears store at 1720 South Federal. For more information about vaccinations or to sign up for one of the other vaccine clinics later this week, head to cghealth.com.