Wacky weather forecast bounces from spring to winter and back to spring

February 28, 2024 11:45AM CST
MASON CITY — Iowa’s rollercoaster weather is taking our wardrobe from shorts and t-shirts to winter coats, and back to shorts and t-shirts. While several Iowa cities saw record high temperatures in the 70s on Monday, today’s (Wednesday) highs will only be in the 30s after single-digit temps overnight along with scattered flurries.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Small says today’s forecast will be fairly typical for late February, but a change is coming. “We’ll be right back to where we started from to end the work week, with highs back into the 50s Thursday, 50s and 60s Friday,” Small says, “and if you look even further, into the weekend, highs back into the 70s again by the weekend.”

After hitting  73 degrees on Monday afternoon, which not only broke the record high for February 26th but also broke a 43-year record for the high temperature in Mason City in the month of February, the temperature dipped down to 1-above for the low this morning, 

