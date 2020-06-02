Voters will notice changes at polling sites for today’s primary election
MASON CITY — Voters head to the polls today to vote in primary elections for county, state and federal offices. Cerro Gordo County voters who did NOT vote by absentee ballot and are planning on heading to their polling place will see some changes.
County Auditor Adam Wedmore says they had to identify their polling locations months ago, knowing they might not have some of their typical poll workers on staff due to COVID-19. He says they’ve reduced the number of locations in Cerro Gordo County by over half. “We looked at how many could we safely staff as far as the physical size and layout of the polling location to make sure that was going to be adequate for social distancing and access, as well as properly staffed with the number of precinct election officials that we needed. We looked at the numbers of voter turnout and registered voters in each precinct, and we were able to look at a reasonable way to reduce the number of polling locations by combining precincts. We’ve reduced from 26 that we would normally have down to ten locations throughout the county.”
Wedmore says voters may see some differences in the layout of polling places. “We’re going to maximize the floor space available to ensure that social distancing, get that six feet wherever we can. There may be polling booths spaced farther apart than they normally would. They’ll also see a couple of different changes such as when they go to check in with their driver’s license or ID, instead of handing that to the precinct worker to scan, we’re going to ask the voters to scan that themselves, and then hold that up to the poll worker so they can verify their identity.”
Wedmore says voters will be handling most of their own papers while working their way through the voting process. “Typically they would receive their eligibility slip right then when they check in and they would sign it. We’re going to ask that they take that to the next table, to the ballot distribution table, where they’ll be given a clean, sanitized pen. They will sign their eligibility slip and then receive their ballot. That pen will stay with them as they head to the poll booth to actually fill out their ballot. When they reach the ballot scanner, they’ll insert their ballot into the scanner, and then deposit their pen. There will be hand sanitizer available at each station along the way. We do encourage them when they are done to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.”
Wedmore says they are also making sure the polling site is continually sanitized and that precinct election officials and poll workers are properly protected. “Our PEOs will be periodically wiping down all surfaces. We have made gloves and masks available to all of our poll workers to keep them safe and protected. We’ll also have clear, plastic barriers set up at each of the stations throughout the process so it provides some physical separation between the voters and the poll workers.”
Polls are open from 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM. We’ll have coverage throughout the evening of election night results on AM-1300 KGLO after the polls close at 9:00 PM.