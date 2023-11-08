Voters reject bond issues in West Fork, Hampton-Dumont, RRMR, Charles City school districts

SHEFFIELD — Bond issue votes in four north-central Iowa school districts failed on Tuesday.

=== Nine more yes votes would have led to the approval of a $16.8 million bond issue vote for the West Fork School District. 564 voters approved the measure with 381 voting no. It meant a 59.68% voter approval, but fell beneath the 60% threshold required for bond issue votes. If nine more people had voted yes, it would have pushed the bond issue over the 60% mark. The district had asked for the money to help fund repairs for the HVAC and electrical systems at both their Rockwell and Sheffield campuses, as well as to fund roof repairs, as well as replace water system piping and add a secure entry to their building in Sheffield.

=== The $17 million bond issue vote in the Hampton-Dumont School District failed, only getting 55.66% of the vote, 684 to 545. The district had asked for the bond issue to help pay for improvements to the high school building in Hampton including a new auditorium and new athletic facilities

=== A majority of the Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock voters voted for a $5.82 million bond issue, but that also did not meet the 60% threshold. 234 voted yes while 213 voted no, a 52.35% voter approval rating. The bond issue would have helped improve HVAC systems, remodel existing space in early elementary for daycare, and remodel existing daycare space into classrooms

=== Charles City voters overwhelmingly turned down a $28.5 million bond issue question, receiving only 42% approval, 1051 yes to 1427 no. The district proposed renovations to the high school building as well as building an addition to the high school auditorium.