Voter pre-registration deadline for June primary is next Monday
MASON CITY — Next Monday is the final day to pre-register to vote in the 2022 Primary Election.
The county auditor’s office will be open until 5 o’clock next Monday night for those wishing to pre-register. Completed voter registrations may be mailed to the county auditor’s office, but those mailed forms must be postmarked on or before next Monday to be considered on time to be pre-registered for the primary. A person who registers at the polls on Election Day must be able to provide acceptable proof of identity and current residency in the precinct.
To register for the Primary Election, a person must: be at least 18 years old by Election Day; be a US citizen and Iowa resident; not have been convicted of a felony, or if you have, have had your voting rights restored; not have been judged mentally incompetent by a court of law; and give up your right to vote in any other place.
If you need more information, contact your county auditor’s office. In Cerro Gordo County, you can call 641-421-3041 or go to www.cerrogordoauditor.gov.