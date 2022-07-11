Volunteers still needed for RAGBRAI’s overnight stop in Mason City
MASON CITY — RAGBRAI’s stop in Mason City is just over two weeks away and organizers for the local event are still looking for volunteers to make the event a success.
Mayor Bill Schickel says one of the easiest ways to volunteer is to head online. “If you want to get involved, I encourage you to look at the Mason City RAGBRAI Facebook page or the Mason City RAGBRAI web page.”
Direct links to those sites can be found at the bottom of this story. Volunteer opportunities that are available include things like manning informational booths downtown and at each of the campsites, helping with beverage gardens, rider route traffic control, and other things with helping setting up the campsites.
Schickel says if you aren’t able to volunteer, he asks that you help greet riders as they come into and head out of town. “One thing we are encouraging people to do is adopt a corner. If you want to do that, just for you to be there for all the excitement for when those RAGBRAI riders come through town and when they leave town, that’s an exciting thing to do. They’ll be coming up north on Pierce, then they’ll be coming over on State Street to the downtown area, where there will be a big welcome for everyone. A lot of great entertainment that night. Then they’ll be exiting, when they exit town they’ll come back up on State Street, going east on State Street, then traveling south on Kentucky all the way down to 19th Street. From there, they’ll be traveling east to Charles City. We want to make sure we roll out the red carpet.”
Mason City hosts the Des Moines Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on Wednesday July 27th. Here are the direct links to the RAGBRAI Mason City website, Facebook page, and to the volunteer sign-up form.