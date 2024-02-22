Volkswagen To Recall Over 260,000 Cars To Fix Pump Problem

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling more than 261,000 cars in the U.S. to fix a potential fuel leak that can increase the risk of fires.

The recall covers certain Audi A3s and VW Golfs and GTIs from the 2015 through 2020 model years.

Also included are 2015 through 2019 Golf Sportwagens, and 2019 and 2020 VW Jettas.

All the recalled cars have front wheel drive.

VW says in documents posted Thursday by the U.S. safety regulators that a problem with a pump seal can let fuel leak from a charcoal canister in the emissions control system.

The agency says leaking fuel increases the risk of a fire.

Dealers will replace the pump at no cost to owners.

VW will send notification letters starting April 12.