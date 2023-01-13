Visit Mason City hands out annual awards

MASON CITY — Visit Mason City recognized several businesses, organizations and groups during its annual meeting on Thursday night at Music Man Square:

== The Spirit of Tourism Award was presented to Fat Hill Brewing for its exemplary contributions to the Mason City tourism industry and stimulating the development of tourism opportunities

== The Friend of Tourism Award was presented to Team Trouble in River City for its enthusiastic support of tourism in Mason City

== The Tourism Excellence Award was presented to the Mason City Historic Preservation Commission for the Preserve Iowa Summit, for drawing visitors to town and contributing to a significant economic impact to the Mason City tourism industry

For the fourth year in a row, Visit Mason City also handed out Golden Pineapple Awards as visitors are encouraged to vote for locations that made their visit memorable in categories of hotel, attraction, and restaurant. The Visitors Choice Hotel was Country Inn & Suites, the Visitors Choice Attraction was the Historic Park Inn, and the Visitors Choice Restaurant was Prime N’Wine.