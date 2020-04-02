“Virtual visits” to doctor’s office being expanded by MercyOne North Iowa
MASON CITY — MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center says they’re expanding their Virtual Visit capabilities due to the coronavirus crisis.
MercyOne North Iowa senior vice president Dr. Teresa Mock says a virtual visit allows patients to meet with their doctor without leaving the comfort and security of their home. “Virtual visits are telemedicine. They can be used for routine appointments to evaluate and to renew medication prescriptions. There are many visits that we would have not done virtually in the past that we can do virtually now.”
Mock says if you have an upcoming appointment you can call your MercyOne healthcare provider and find out if a virtual appointment would be appropriate. “If you have an appointment with one of the clinics, call the clinic and see if it can be done as a virtual appointment, if it’s appropriate for that. That keeps you out of the hospital, out of the clinics, and helps you to socially isolate at home.”
Virtual visits are covered by insurance including Medicare and Medicaid during the COVID-19 crisis.
To learn more about Virtual Visits, please go to www.mercyone.org/northiowa/for-patients/virtual-visits. To determine whether Virtual Visits are appropriate for your condition, please contact your provider’s office.