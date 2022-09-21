Virginia Thomas Agrees To Interview With Jan. 6 Panel

WASHINGTON (AP) – Conservative activist Virginia Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, has agreed to participate in a voluntary interview with the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Attorney Mark Paoletta says Thomas is “eager to answer the committee’s questions to clear up any misconceptions about her work relating to the 2020 election.”

The committee has sought an interview with Thomas in an effort to know more about her role in trying to help former President Donald Trump overturn his election defeat.

She contacted lawmakers in Arizona and Wisconsin as part of that effort.