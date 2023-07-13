KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Virgin Galactic Plans Its Next Commercial Flight To The Edge Of Space For August

July 13, 2023 3:08PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Virgin Galactic is aiming for early August for its next flight to the edge of space.

The company announced Thursday that the window for the commercial flight from Spaceport America in the New Mexico desert will open Aug. 10.

This flight is expected to include ticket holders who have been waiting for years for their chance at weightlessness aboard the space tourism company’s rocket-powered plane.

Virgin Galactic is expected next week to release more details about who will be on board.

Hundreds of people have purchased tickets over the years, including celebrities, scientists and entrepreneurs from around the world.

For the latest

Trending

1

More information released on human remains found in Mason City, police asking public for help
2

Two Minnesotans dead after two-vehicle accident on US Highway 18 near Floyd
3

Criminal complaint reveals more details about stabbing at Mason City liquor store
4

Three north-central Iowans headed to federal prison on meth convictions
5

North-central Iowa armored car guard pleads guilty to stealing thousands from ATMs