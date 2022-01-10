      Breaking News
Vikings fire head coach Zimmer, GM Spielman

Vikings fire head coach Zimmer, GM Spielman

Jan 10, 2022 @ 10:24am
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 31-17. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer. The move comes after a second straight absence from the playoffs. Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, plus 2-3 in the playoffs. The 65-year-old Zimmer had the seventh-longest tenure among NFL head coaches this season. Spielman was with the team since 2006 and general manager since 2012.

For the latest

Trending
Accident in rural northern Cerro Gordo County injures three
North Iowa Fair Board kicks off $1.5 million capital campaign to make improvements to horse show facilities
Belmond man accused of Mason City stabbing fails to show up for sentencing, another defendant enters into plea deal
Charles City woman pleads not guilty to vehicular homicide by OWI in crash that killed a Mason City couple
Mason City chase ends when suspect crashes into garage
Connect With Us