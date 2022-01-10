Vikings fire head coach Zimmer, GM Spielman
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Vikings won 31-17. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have fired general manager Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer. The move comes after a second straight absence from the playoffs. Zimmer went 72-56-1 in eight seasons, plus 2-3 in the playoffs. The 65-year-old Zimmer had the seventh-longest tenure among NFL head coaches this season. Spielman was with the team since 2006 and general manager since 2012.